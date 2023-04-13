Clean Yield Group Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.9% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,032 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

GIS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.73. The company had a trading volume of 712,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

