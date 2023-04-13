Clean Yield Group Sells 229 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,677,000 after purchasing an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,461,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6,981.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 191,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 188,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 251,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 257,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,880. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.89.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

