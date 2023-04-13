Clean Yield Group Sells 314 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 5,629,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,232,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

