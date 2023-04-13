Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,150 ($14.24) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,031 ($12.77) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.75 ($13.41).

Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 893 ($11.06). 129,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,691. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 843 ($10.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,196 ($14.81). The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,717.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 959.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 999.13.

In related news, insider Michael N. Biggs bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($11,393.19). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,032 shares of company stock worth $2,776,951. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

