Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 3177319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 11.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

