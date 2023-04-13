CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Buys 115 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($186.56).

On Thursday, March 9th, Andrew Kirkman sold 12,461 shares of CLS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £18,068.45 ($22,375.79).

CLS Stock Performance

LON:CLI traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 135.20 ($1.67). 119,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,599. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 231 ($2.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88.

CLS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Articles

