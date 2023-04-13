CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 1,806,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 4,786,750 shares.The stock last traded at $14.36 and had previously closed at $14.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

