Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

CVLY stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $197.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.19%.

In other news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $42,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,974 shares of company stock valued at $88,554 and have sold 3,027 shares valued at $76,362. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

