Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$67.50

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$88.93.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$65.40. 17,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$762.30 million for the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%. Research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.495614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

