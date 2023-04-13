Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cogeco Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $44.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92.
Cogeco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogeco (CGECF)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.