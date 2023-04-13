Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cogeco Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $44.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. Cogeco has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco, Inc is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments.

