Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.