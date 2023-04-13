Cohen Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,764,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200 day moving average of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $567.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.02.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

