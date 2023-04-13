Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group accounts for about 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE BERY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,522. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

