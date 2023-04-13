Cohen Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. 1,125,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,207. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,329. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

