Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CNS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.06. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.