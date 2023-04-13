Community Bank N.A. Buys 839 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $374.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $413.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.95.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

