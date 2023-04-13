Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

