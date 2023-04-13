Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after buying an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after buying an additional 21,501,478 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,261,000 after buying an additional 754,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

