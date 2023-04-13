Community Bank N.A. Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $384.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

