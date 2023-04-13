Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

