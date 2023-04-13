Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $253.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $274.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

