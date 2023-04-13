Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.35

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 257640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Further Reading

