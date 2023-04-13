Comparing Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -21.43% 3.28% 0.42% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qurate Retail and Onion Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus target price of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 214.28%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Onion Global.

82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, suggesting that its share price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail and Onion Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion ($6.81) -0.12 Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qurate Retail.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Onion Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

