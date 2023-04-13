COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $428.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.51. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 842,517 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth approximately $5,472,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

