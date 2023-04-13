Concordium (CCD) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $57.79 million and approximately $600,273.31 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Concordium has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

