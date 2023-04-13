Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Position Increased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the period. Confluent comprises 2.7% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Confluent worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Confluent by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.65.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

