ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 369,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,081,886 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $171.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

ContextLogic last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.40) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.77 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 67.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Talwar sold 18,333 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $483,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $527,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 11,333 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $156,395.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,968.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $749,608. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

