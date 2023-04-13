Contrasting BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Experian 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BAE Systems and Experian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Experian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.51 $1.97 billion N/A N/A Experian $6.29 billion 4.91 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Experian.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Experian N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Experian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services. The Credit Services provides information to organizations to help manage the risks associated with extending credit and preventing fraud. The Decision Analytics unlocks the value of its vast store of credit and marketing information, as well as other data sources, by applying expert consulting, analytical tools and software to convert data into valuable business decisions. The Marketing Services helps many of the organizations target and engage to customers through sophisticated marketing strategies that generate significant return on investment. The Consumer Services provides credit monitoring services to millions of consumers via the internet. The company was founded by John Wilfred Peace in 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

