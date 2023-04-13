Contrasting Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Payoneer Global and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.22 -$11.97 million ($0.04) -142.50 Etsy $2.57 billion 4.87 -$694.29 million ($5.74) -17.45

Payoneer Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Etsy. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Payoneer Global and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Payoneer Global -1.91% -8.35% -0.76% Etsy -27.06% 1,306.41% 10.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Payoneer Global and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Etsy 1 8 14 0 2.57

Payoneer Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.12%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $132.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Etsy.

Summary

Etsy beats Payoneer Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

