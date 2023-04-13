Contrasting Pineapple Energy (PEGY) & Its Rivals

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pineapple Energy to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.83 Pineapple Energy Competitors $744.29 million $11.90 million -10.92

Pineapple Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 200 599 1213 40 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pineapple Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 63.16%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s peers have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pineapple Energy peers beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pineapple Energy Company Profile

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

