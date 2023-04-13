Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $2.01. 3,067,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,898. The stock has a market cap of $428.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

