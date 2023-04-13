Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Post Holdings Partnering were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 780,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $1,696,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.14. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,191. Post Holdings Partnering Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

