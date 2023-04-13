Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 1,175 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of KO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.63. 3,406,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,414,437. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $270.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 83.64%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
