Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 6,484 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Medtronic by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $181,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,349 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.92. 1,831,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.