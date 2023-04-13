Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

