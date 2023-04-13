Corcel (LON:CRCL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 1,874,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,123,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.30.

About Corcel



Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 50% interest in the Dempster vanadium project comprising 196 mineral claims covering an area of 40.96 square kilometers located in Yukon, as well as 100% interest in the WoWo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.

Further Reading

