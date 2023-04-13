Core Alternative Capital Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $159.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.46.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

