Core Alternative Capital Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $190.32 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,379,098.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,584 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

