Core Alternative Capital Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

