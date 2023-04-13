Core Alternative Capital Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,495 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 118,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,723,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.86. The company has a market capitalization of $486.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

