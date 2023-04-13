Core Alternative Capital Has $66,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Pool were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $333.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $473.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.18.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

