Core Alternative Capital Sells 103 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $331.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.