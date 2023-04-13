Core Alternative Capital Sells 467 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.55 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.29. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

