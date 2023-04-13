Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 14,507 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 878% from the average daily volume of 1,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

