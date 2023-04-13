Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.53. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,225,027 shares.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRF. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 41.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 345,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $20,257,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 85,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

