Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.34

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 408462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

