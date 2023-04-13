Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BASE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.55. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,471.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $357,889 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,293 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 168,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

