Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Trading Down 2.8%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Creative Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of digitized sound and video boards, computers and related multimedia, and personal digital entertainment products. Its products include super X-Fi, sound blasters, speakers, headphones and work solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Europe.

