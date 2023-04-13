Critical Review: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) vs. Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 8.49% 11.77% 4.65% Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nomad Foods and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 3 0 2.75 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Nomad Foods presently has a consensus target price of $22.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.79%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

This table compares Nomad Foods and Steakholder Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $3.10 billion 1.05 $263.19 million $1.50 12.45 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.32

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

