Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $829,587.06 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

